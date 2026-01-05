Entertainment
New Guest Stars Announced for The Hunting Party Season 2
LOS ANGELES, CA — NBC‘s crime procedural series, The Hunting Party, is set to return for its second season on January 8, 2026, featuring an array of new guest stars.
The show stars Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson, a former FBI profiler. In Season 2, she will lead a team tasked with tracking down escaped serial killers from a secretive government prison known as The Pit.
Eric McCormack, known for his role in Will & Grace, will guest star as a character named Ron Simms, also referred to as The Boogeyman. Simms is on the loose and targeting women, adding urgency for Bex and her team, who must be reinstated to continue their mission.
Bex’s team includes Nick Wechsler as Oliver Odell, Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani, and Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence. The premiere will explore whether Odell has recovered from a poisoning incident and the impact of a gunshot wound on Hassani.
In addition to McCormack, the cast will feature Kelsey Grammer and actress Liz Gillies, enhancing the star power of the season ahead. Grammer takes on the role of a cult leader, while Gillies portrays a notorious serial killer.
Showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn have indicated that the new season will delve deeper into the show’s thrilling narrative, blending character development with suspenseful plot twists.
“We’re excited for viewers to see what’s in store for Bex and the team,” said Coburn. “There will be intense moments that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”
Recent Posts
- Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev Star in United Cup 2026
- Cincinnati Police Investigate Incident at Vice President JD Vance’s Home
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani Takes Action on Housing Crisis in NYC
- XRP Traders Brace for $1 Billion Escrow Unlock in January
- Paris Court Convicts 10 for Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron
- Brandon Ingram’s Last-Second Shot Falls Short in Raptors’ Loss to Nuggets
- New Demon Blade Codes Released for January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: New Colors and Design Changes
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup