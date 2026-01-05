New Guest Stars Announced for The Hunting Party Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — NBC‘s crime procedural series, The Hunting Party, is set to return for its second season on January 8, 2026, featuring an array of new guest stars.

The show stars Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson, a former FBI profiler. In Season 2, she will lead a team tasked with tracking down escaped serial killers from a secretive government prison known as The Pit.

Eric McCormack, known for his role in Will & Grace, will guest star as a character named Ron Simms, also referred to as The Boogeyman. Simms is on the loose and targeting women, adding urgency for Bex and her team, who must be reinstated to continue their mission.

Bex’s team includes Nick Wechsler as Oliver Odell, Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani, and Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence. The premiere will explore whether Odell has recovered from a poisoning incident and the impact of a gunshot wound on Hassani.

In addition to McCormack, the cast will feature Kelsey Grammer and actress Liz Gillies, enhancing the star power of the season ahead. Grammer takes on the role of a cult leader, while Gillies portrays a notorious serial killer.

Showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn have indicated that the new season will delve deeper into the show’s thrilling narrative, blending character development with suspenseful plot twists.

“We’re excited for viewers to see what’s in store for Bex and the team,” said Coburn. “There will be intense moments that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”