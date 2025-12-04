New Guide for Home Orchardists Offers Expanded Fruit and Nut Growing Knowledge

Oakland, California — A new edition of ‘The Home Orchard‘ is now available for gardeners and hobbyists interested in growing fruit and nut trees at home. Published by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, this updated guide gives home orchardists everything they need for successful, sustainable fruit and nut cultivation.

The second edition of ‘The Home Orchard’ is a significant expansion from the first edition, released in 2007. It includes crucial information on site selection, variety choice, pruning, grafting, irrigation, and integrated pest management.

“This vital reference for backyard tree fruit growers has been significantly expanded beyond common crops such as peaches and apples, and now includes coverage of figs, persimmons and nuts – almonds, walnuts, pecans, chestnuts, filberts and pistachios,” said Paul Vossen, emeritus UC Cooperative Extension farm advisor and co-author of the book.

The 240-page resource consists of troubleshooting chapters that help diagnose common problems like failure to bear and physiological disorders. It provides readers with an understanding of tree biology, growth cycles, and the science behind various recommendations.

This new edition also pays tribute to the late UC Cooperative Extension advisor who contributed as a co-author and technical editor for the first edition.

John Karlik, emeritus UC Cooperative Extension advisor in Kern County, took on the role of technical editor for this edition. His co-authors include a panel of current and past UC ANR experts dedicated to sharing their knowledge.

‘The Home Orchard’ is available for $40 and can be ordered online from the UC ANR Catalog.