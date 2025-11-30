New Hallmark Movie Explores Father-Daughter Connection Through Time

Nashville, Tennessee — Hallmark Channel is set to premiere its latest original movie, “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas,” on Saturday, November 29 at 8 p.m. Central. The film highlights Gentry Wade, played by Nikki DeLoach, who is invited to represent her late country music star father at the Grand Ole Opry’s centennial celebration.

The storyline takes Gentry back to Christmas 1995, allowing her to spend precious moments with her father, Jett Wade, portrayed by Rob Mayes. This heartfelt reunion occurs after Gentry faced her own struggles, abandoning her songwriting dreams following her father’s tragic death 30 years ago.

Encouraged by her friend Mac, played by Kristoffer Polaha, Gentry visits the Opry, but feels a mix of excitement and apprehension. During her visit, she finds herself magically transported back in time. The film captures her emotional journey as she reconnects with her father and explores her musical talent.

Alongside the main cast, the film features cameos from several country music legends such as Brad Paisley and Bill Anderson. The dedication to portraying the rich history of the Opry is evident, with scenes filmed directly on location.

DeLoach expressed her admiration for the opportunity to film at such a significant venue: “The Opry is a sacred space. There’s been a transcendence in that circle for 100 years, and it feels like an honor to be part of this project that celebrates that legacy.” Polaha echoed her sentiment, emphasizing the importance of capturing the spirit of country music.

The filming process was intense, with the cast working late into the night to accommodate ongoing Opry performances. Both DeLoach and Polaha found the experience transformative, inspiring them to reflect on their own relationships and the impact of music.

Viewers can look forward to emotional performances and a storyline that focuses on the special bond between a daughter and her father, exploring themes of grief, love, and healing. “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” is a must-see for fans of holiday films and country music.

Don’t miss the premiere of “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 29, and available for streaming on Hallmark+ the following day.