New Hampshire Faces Heat and Storms This Weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is experiencing a fourth heat wave this year, with temperatures hitting 90 degrees for the fourth consecutive day as of Wednesday. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of central and southern New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, resulting in heavy rain, strong winds, and power outages in towns like Hollis and Merrimack.

Concord reached 90 degrees again on Wednesday, bringing the total to 23 days this year at or above this temperature. This figure is four more than last year and significantly higher than the summer average. The record for 90-degree days in Concord is 30, set in 1955.

On Thursday, residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds, along with muggy conditions. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day as a secondary front approaches. Despite the lingering humidity, temperatures are expected to remain below 90 degrees, hitting a high of around 84 to 87 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures may again approach 90 degrees before a cold front moves through, which could bring afternoon storms. Cooler and more comfortable air is anticipated to follow for the beginning of next week, with highs dropping to the mid-70s to 80s.

As weather patterns shift, there are ongoing concerns about the potential for drought conditions due to the extended period of dry weather. This has increased the fire danger across the state, prompting advisories for residents to limit outdoor fire activities.