New Hampshire and Massachusetts Lotteries Announce Exciting Winners

Concord, New Hampshire — The New Hampshire Lottery revealed winning numbers for several lottery games on August 28, 2025. The Lucky for Life drawing announced the numbers 08-10-17-23-33, with the Lucky Ball as 02, igniting excitement among local players eager for potential lifelong earnings.

For the Pick 3 game, the daytime winning numbers were 9-5-8, while the evening draw showcased 3-7-0. These results attract participants seeking smaller, frequent wins from this daily game.

The Pick 4 game saw similarly thrilling results with daytime numbers of 3-8-9-5 and evening numbers of 8-1-7-3. With its combination-style betting, Pick 4 continues to draw players hoping for larger payouts.

Another beloved game, Gimme 5, produced the numbers 15-18-31-33-38. Players reviewing these results felt a sense of hope and possibility as they contemplated their chances of winning.

The New Hampshire Lottery maintains a regular draw schedule, holding Powerball draws three times a week as well as twice-daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings. Lucky for Life is drawn daily, and Gimme 5 rounds out the week with weekday drawings.

In neighboring Massachusetts, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced a $4 million winner in its “$4,000,000 Gold” game. This impressive windfall, along with two $100,000 winners in the “Mass Cash” game, has heightened excitement among lottery enthusiasts.

Moreover, the Massachusetts Lottery recently launched a “Game of Thrones” themed scratch ticket with a top prize of $500,000, combining pop culture with gaming. This innovative approach has generated additional interest among both lottery players and fans of the popular television series.

Adding to the thrill, Powerball’s jackpot is estimated to reach $1.1 billion for the upcoming Labor Day drawing. This significant potential payout is drawing in eager participants, all hoping for a life-changing win.

These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the lottery landscape across New Hampshire and Massachusetts, driving engagement and hope among participants as they anticipate future draws.