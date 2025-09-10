New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — HBO‘s new crime drama series ‘Task‘ premiered on Sunday, featuring a gripping story of two men on opposite sides of the law. Created by Brad Ingelsby, who previously brought viewers ‘Mare of Easttown,’ the show dives into themes of family, responsibility, and moral ambiguity.

The series centers around Robbie Prendergast, played by Tom Pelphrey, a garbage collector who turns to robbing drug houses to support his two children and niece. His character, a tragic yet hopeful single father, pushes against the boundaries of the law for a better life.

FBI agent Tom Brandis, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, leads the investigation into the ongoing robberies. With a troubled past of his own, including a dead wife and a son incarcerated, Tom faces his demons as he attempts to rein in Robbie’s impulsive actions.

In supporting roles are Raúl Castillo as Cliff, Robbie’s partner, and Emilia Jones as Maeve, Robbie’s niece, who is forced to take on a maternal role amidst the chaos of their lives. Ingelsby explores the harsh realities of their world through both comedic and heartbreaking moments.

As chaos unfolds in the series—highlighted by confrontations with a dangerous motorcycle gang—viewers are kept on edge, anticipating the next dramatic turn.

The show showcases an ensemble cast, including Martha Plimpton and Thuso Mbedu, as the task force confronts complicated criminal dynamics. With clever writing, fans will be engaged in the suspense and character development throughout.

Ingelsby aims to evoke deeper themes of life, death, forgiveness, and human connection, making sure each episode leaves viewers contemplating the moral dilemmas presented.

‘Task’ stands out for its blend of intense action and emotional storytelling, setting the stage for a captivating series that keeps audiences longing for more with each episode.