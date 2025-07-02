Entertainment
New Indiana Jones Reboot Rumored for D23 Expo Announcement
BURBANK, Calif. — Disney is reportedly planning to reboot the beloved Indiana Jones franchise, according to DisInsider, the same outlet that accurately predicted the release of Pixar‘s The Incredibles sequel.
The announcement of the reboot is expected to come during next year’s D23 Expo, though details about the project remain limited at this stage. The franchise has continued to be a key focus for Disney and Lucasfilm, despite the mixed reception of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was released earlier this year.
While the film grossed $384 million worldwide, it fell short of expectations and brought a loss of around $134 million for Disney. As a result, many fans are curious about how Lucasfilm will proceed with the character of Indiana Jones, originally portrayed by Harrison Ford.
“Indy is a film icon and we want to ensure that the legacy remains intact,” a Disney spokesperson shared. “However, we need to tread carefully when it comes to rebooting such a beloved character.”
The challenge for Lucasfilm will be finding an actor who can embody the spirit of Indiana Jones while bringing a new vision to the character. Suggestions have circulated, but no formal casting has been announced. The franchise’s tone and narrative direction will also be critical points of consideration.
There’s still significant love for Indiana Jones, as demonstrated by the success of the recent video game, Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle, which received positive reviews and features the adventurer traversing exotic locations around the world.
Fans are eager to see how the storied franchise evolves, especially after the underwhelming performance of Dial of Destiny. As speculation builds, many are left to wonder if a younger version of the character will be introduced to audiences.
With the promise of an official announcement on the horizon, Indiana Jones enthusiasts are hopeful that Lucasfilm can revive the franchise for a new generation.
