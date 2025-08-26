New Insights on AI Impact in Global Economy

PARIS, France — A new report highlights the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the global economy. Released on Tuesday by leading economists, the study emphasizes how AI technology is reshaping industries and creating jobs.

The report indicates that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. This staggering figure reflects not only efficiency gains but also new markets that AI is expected to unlock.

Dr. Maria Santos, one of the report’s authors, stated, “As companies adopt AI, we will see a shift in job roles. Many routine tasks will be automated, but this will also lead to new opportunities in tech and data management.”

The findings suggest that while automation may displace certain jobs, the overall outlook remains positive. Economists argue that AI will necessitate a workforce that is more skilled and adaptable.

Governments are being urged to invest in education and training programs to prepare workers for this changing landscape. The report emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the tech industry and education sectors to facilitate this shift.

As AI continues to advance, its implications for economic growth and job creation will be substantial. The study concludes that without proper planning, the benefits of AI could be unevenly distributed.