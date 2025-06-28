New Jersey Devils Await Draft Developments Without First-Round Pick

Los Angeles, CA — The New Jersey Devils head into the 2025 NHL Draft without a first-round pick, creating a rare calm for a team that has often been at the forefront of draft planning in recent years. After trading their first-round selection to the Calgary Flames for goalie Jacob Markstrom, the Devils will not be on the clock until the second round.

This marks a significant shift for the organization. The Devils secured top-10 picks in two of the previous three drafts, selecting defensemen with their 2022 No. 2 pick and their 2024 No. 10 pick. But the absence of a first-round selection this year leaves the team with more questions than excitement as other franchises make their picks.

Despite this, the Devils could still emerge with a valuable prospect. In the second round, they will have the opportunity to choose from a range of players. The team has a wealth of young talent to build upon, including Lenni Hameenaho and Seamus Casey, who have shown promise in recent seasons.

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has emphasized the need to strengthen the team’s forward depth at the upcoming draft. With a number of forwards in consideration, Ivan Ryabkin stands out as a potential fit. Once projected as a top-10 pick, Ryabkin’s stock dropped following a disappointing performance at the NHL combine. However, after a strong showing with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, scoring 19 goals and 30 points in 27 games, he could be a significant addition.

At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, Ryabkin possesses the build and aggressive playstyle the Devils need. Should he develop into a strong center or top-six forward, Fitzgerald may have found an unexpected gem in the draft.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place on June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with the first round airing at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Although the Devils are not participating in the first round, they will closely monitor the picks, as these decisions will shape the NHL landscape and could directly impact their future strategies.