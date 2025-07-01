New Jersey Devils Sign Evgenii Dadonov to One-Year Deal

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $1,000,000. The deal includes performance bonuses that are earnable throughout the season.

Devils President and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald made the announcement earlier today. Dadonov, 36, joins New Jersey after spending parts of the last three seasons with the Dallas Stars, having been traded from the Montreal Canadiens on February 26, 2023.

During his time with the Stars, Dadonov played in 154 regular-season games, recording 78 points (35 goals, 43 assists). Last season, he scored 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 80 games, finishing as the sixth-highest scorer on the roster. He also contributed five power-play goals and two game-winners.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Dadonov began his NHL career with the Florida Panthers in the 2009-10 season, where he played two stints. He totaled 202 points (91 goals, 111 assists) in 280 regular-season games with Florida, ranking in the top 20 all-time for the franchise in both goals and power-play goals.

Throughout his entire NHL career, Dadonov has accumulated 361 points (163 goals, 198 assists) in 617 games while playing for Florida, Ottawa, Vegas, Montreal, and Dallas. His standout season came in 2018-19 when he set career highs with 28 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers.

Dadonov also has playoff experience, participating in 55 postseason games and earning 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). He helped the Stars reach the Western Conference Finals three times in his last three postseasons.

Born on March 12, 1989, Dadonov was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the third round of the 2007 NHL Draft at 71st overall. He has also played for Russia in multiple international competitions, including the IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.