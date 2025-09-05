Education
New Jersey Increases School Funding by $387 Million for 2025-26
Trenton, New Jersey — New Jersey allocated more than $387 million in increased funding for the 2025-26 school year. This marks a significant investment in education, but how much each district receives is determined by a complex formula established by state lawmakers.
The new budget reflects the state’s commitment to improving educational resources. The formula considers various factors, including student enrollment and the needs of low-income communities. While the increase is welcomed by many educators and families, the intricacies of the funding formula mean the benefits may vary across districts.
Gov. Phil Murphy emphasized the importance of equitable funding during a recent press conference. He stated, “Every student in New Jersey deserves access to quality education and resources, regardless of where they live.” The funding aims to address disparities that have persisted for years.
Local school districts are encouraged to plan their budgets based on the expected allocation. District officials in various areas have expressed optimism about how the additional funds could impact their schools. However, many are still waiting for further details on how the formula will specifically affect their districts.
As the state prepares for the 2025-26 school year, stakeholders from all levels are keenly watching how these changes will unfold and what they will mean for students and educators alike.
