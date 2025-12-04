New Jersey Player Wins $90 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

UNION CITY, N.J. — A lucky ticket holder in New Jersey became $90 million richer after correctly matching all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Garden State News located on Bergenline Avenue.

This remarkable win marks the eighth time since 2018 that the New Jersey Lottery has sold either a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot ticket. Jim Carey, the Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery, commented on the frequent wins in the state. “Every time I meet lottery directors from other states, they say the biggest complaint they hear is how come only people in California and New Jersey win Powerball or Mega Millions,” he said. “There’s an awful lot of people in California buying Powerball or Mega Millions tickets, and there’s an awful lot of lucky people in the state of New Jersey that are buying Powerball and Mega Millions tickets.”

As of now, the winner has not yet come forward. However, the cash value of the prize stands at approximately $41 million. Additionally, the owner of Garden State News will receive a bonus of $30,000 for selling the ticket.

Krish Patel, the store owner since 2014, expressed his excitement upon learning of the win. “I just found out this morning at 6:30 that we had a winner,” Patel said. “It’s great for the player, for us, and the community. Now, we’re one of the lucky stores, too.”

For lottery enthusiasts, the next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Mega Millions tickets are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, priced at $5 each.