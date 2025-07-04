New Jersey Prepares for 2026 World Cup Amid Heat Concerns

East Rutherford, New Jersey – The FIFA Club World Cup is underway at MetLife Stadium, providing an essential test for New Jersey ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The last quarterfinal match takes place this Saturday as the venue gears up to host eight World Cup matches next year, including the final.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has been actively involved, attending matches and monitoring conditions. He was present for the stadium’s opening match between Palmeiras and FC Porto two weeks ago. Despite high temperatures and thunderstorms, he has remained optimistic about the situation. “Heat has been a concern across the tournament, no question about it,” Murphy said.

Weather has become a critical topic during this tournament, especially with several matches scheduled during midday and early afternoon. Concerns about extreme heat have prompted FIFPRO, the global players union, to request avoiding afternoon kickoffs in “extremely high risk” venues at the World Cup next year.

The union presented these concerns to FIFA; however, there are fears that commercial interests may prevail. Murphy indicated that the current plan is for the World Cup final to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on July 19, 2026. “I think they’re circling in and around 3 p.m. New Jersey time for the World Cup final,” he said.

As part of the response to the heat, FIFA introduced measures like hydration breaks, while some teams have opted for bench players to observe games from the cooler locker rooms. Murphy has been diligently checking forecasts, with expected highs of 85 degrees for Saturday’s match.

“It goes with the territory if you’re in North America in early to mid-summer,” Murphy added. He acknowledged that while the heat is a factor, he is confident that New Jersey will handle it well.

The tournament has garnered varied attendance, with crowds hovering around half-capacity so far. However, the final matches are expected to draw larger audiences, contingent on ticket pricing. Tickets for Saturday’s quarterfinal start at around $128.

As the Club World Cup progresses, Murphy emphasizes the importance of transportation, safety, and fan experience in preparations for the upcoming World Cup. “The spirit has been extraordinary,” he noted, reflecting on the vibrant atmosphere created by fans.

While ongoing discussions about weather management and kickoff times persist, FIFA remains focused on ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Further reviews from the Club World Cup will influence plans for the 2026 tournament, which will be crucial as temperatures rise.