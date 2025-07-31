New Katamari Game Coming to Multiple Platforms

REDMOND, Wash. – Bandai Namco has announced a new game in the beloved Katamari franchise titled “Once Upon a Katamari,” set to launch on October 24, 2025, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The game invites players to explore historical settings, including Edo Japan, while rolling up a variety of objects to build their Katamari ball. Players can utilize exciting power-ups such as magnets and rockets to enhance their gameplay experience.

Customization is a key feature in this latest installment, allowing players to modify their Katamari’s look and body shape. The game will also feature online multiplayer modes accommodating up to four players, where competitors strive to create the largest Katamari possible.

<p"Once Upon a Katamari" was revealed during the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, much to the excitement of fans who have been anticipating new content from the series. Alongside a soundtrack that includes both classic tracks and new compositions, players are eager to see how this game will expand the franchise's unique gameplay mechanics.

Pre-orders for “Once Upon a Katamari” have begun, generating buzz among gaming enthusiasts keen to dive into the whimsical world of Katamari once more.