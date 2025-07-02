New Kids On The Block Kick Off Vegas Residency with Backstreet Boys Surprise

Las Vegas, NV — Nostalgia filled the air last weekend as New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) kicked off their Right Stuff residency at the Park MGM. Fans were treated to an unexpected surprise when members of rival boy band Backstreet Boys joined them on stage.

During the lively performance, NKOTB engaged the audience by asking who wanted to marry them back in the ’90s. The crowd cheered loudly when Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough appeared with a playful sign that read, “I Do.” This fun moment set the tone for a nostalgic evening.

Shortly after, Dorough was joined by AJ McLean, and the two groups shared hugs and laughs, showcasing a strong bond that permeated the stage. This scene was not about rivalry but rather a celebration of their shared history and friendship.

While the Backstreet Boys are gearing up for the launch of their Millennium Sphere residency later this month, both NKOTB and the Backstreet Boys highlighted that there’s enough love and room for everyone on the iconic Vegas Strip. Reports indicate that the Backstreet Boys are rehearsing rigorously, dedicating up to 12 hours a day, five to six days a week, as they prepare for their highly anticipated performances.

As excitement builds, it’s clear that boy bands reign supreme in Vegas. With both groups showcasing their talents, fans can expect nothing short of an unforgettable experience filled with classic hits.