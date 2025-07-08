New ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Faces Tough Opening Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sony Pictures is expecting a weak box office opening for its reboot of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” tracking for about $10 million this weekend. This would be disappointing for a revival of a franchise that once thrived on ’90s nostalgia.

The original film, which launched in 1997, starred Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., becoming a staple in teen horror. The reboot features a younger cast, including Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King. The script was penned by Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson, known for “The Kissing Booth.”

Early screenings have not been well-received. Reports indicate that the movie suffers from lackluster performances, particularly from Hewitt and Prinze Jr., and features a plot filled with clichés. Critics describe the film as a mundane horror experience reminiscent of lower-quality productions.

The original franchise’s popularity can be attributed to its connection with the success of “Scream.” However, the third installment, which went straight to DVD, marked a downturn for the series. Bringing back the film now appears to be an attempt to tap into Millennial nostalgia, with studios frequently recycling ’90s content.

Sony has struggled recently at the box office, and this latest effort, with its limp projections, may not alter that trend. The film is set to debut in theaters on July 18. Without a change in reception or critical acclaim, it might not reach audiences as intended.