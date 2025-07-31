New Korean Reality Dating Show Highlights Emotional Journeys of ‘Eternal Singles’

SEOUL, South Korea — The Korean reality dating series “Better Late Than Single” is capturing attention on Netflix for its unique premise and heartfelt moments. The show, which recently completed its first season, focuses on a group of contestants known as “motae-solos,” or “eternally single,” who take their first steps into the world of dating.

Unlike other dating shows filled with influencers and models, this series features participants in their late 20s to 30s, all of whom have never been in a romantic relationship. They engage in a transformative journey of self-discovery and romance over ten episodes, combining makeover elements with emotional vulnerability.

Each contestant is paired with a mentor dubbed the “Cupid Expert” for guidance. In the first phase, they undergo makeovers that include styling, fitness training, and emotional coaching. In the second phase, they live together at a resort for nine days, participating in matchmaking challenges and one-on-one dates.

Seo In Guk, a popular singer and actor, serves as a mentor to Noh Jae-yun, Ha Jeong-mok, and Kang Hyun-kyu. He focuses on fostering self-confidence in his mentees. Meanwhile, actress Kang Han Na provides emotional support to Kang Ji-su, Kim Yeo Myung, and Lee Min Hong by encouraging open communication.

Many viewers have quickly taken a liking to Noh Jae-yun, a 27-year-old 3D designer who grapples with self-confidence. He finds himself in a complicated relationship with Kim Yeo Myung, a bubbly 26-year-old who, despite initial interest, ultimately chooses to remain single.

Contestant Ha Jeong-mok, meanwhile, struggles with his identity as a twin but gains confidence and clarity thanks to his mentor. He navigates relationships with Yi Do and Park Ji-yeon, culminating in a romantic decision that leaves viewers divided.

The show stands out for its focus on authentic emotional experiences rather than superficial drama. Kim Seung-li, another contestant who has faced challenging relationships, ultimately finds compatibility with Kang Ji-su, reinforcing the show’s narrative of connection built on genuine interactions.

As “Better Late Than Single” ends its first season, it highlights the power of vulnerability and the transformative journey of finding love, making it a refreshing addition to the reality dating genre.