Entertainment
New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
TORONTO, Canada — The hit show ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ is now making its U.S. debut after earning acclaim in Canada. The series airs its first two seasons on The CW starting Wednesday, September 24, at 8 PM ET.
Created by executive producer Rene Balcer, the series follows Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman and DS Henry Graff, who work on the Specialized Criminal Investigation squad. This team handles complex cases that stump regular beat cops. Young, who plays Graff, expressed confidence in his co-star Munroe‘s ability to navigate the show’s environment. “I kind of wanted to turn up like Starman, not knowing where the boundaries were,” Young said.
Murder mysteries drive the plot, with episodes inspired by real-life crimes in Canada. The pilot discusses a cryptocurrency scam that leads to murder and follows subsequent bizarre cases that spark the detectives’ curiosity. Munroe describes her character and Graff’s dynamics as similar to Holmes and Watson, highlighting their differences. “We’re an odd couple, but we complement each other,” she explained.
The show incorporates Canadian cultural elements, such as the title of District Attorney, called a Crown Attorney in Canada. Munroe confirmed fewer gun crimes in Canada but noted differences in police interview practices, emphasizing a more compassionate approach. Young added, “We’re taking the great recipe and sprinkling a little bit of Canadian MSG on it.”
Fans can tune in to watch the premiere on The CW, as these detectives dive deep into criminal investigations with a unique Canadian flair.
Recent Posts
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features
- Guardians Surge to Tie AL Central Amid Tigers’ Collapse