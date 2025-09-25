New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success

TORONTO, Canada — The hit show ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ is now making its U.S. debut after earning acclaim in Canada. The series airs its first two seasons on The CW starting Wednesday, September 24, at 8 PM ET.

Created by executive producer Rene Balcer, the series follows Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman and DS Henry Graff, who work on the Specialized Criminal Investigation squad. This team handles complex cases that stump regular beat cops. Young, who plays Graff, expressed confidence in his co-star Munroe‘s ability to navigate the show’s environment. “I kind of wanted to turn up like Starman, not knowing where the boundaries were,” Young said.

Murder mysteries drive the plot, with episodes inspired by real-life crimes in Canada. The pilot discusses a cryptocurrency scam that leads to murder and follows subsequent bizarre cases that spark the detectives’ curiosity. Munroe describes her character and Graff’s dynamics as similar to Holmes and Watson, highlighting their differences. “We’re an odd couple, but we complement each other,” she explained.

The show incorporates Canadian cultural elements, such as the title of District Attorney, called a Crown Attorney in Canada. Munroe confirmed fewer gun crimes in Canada but noted differences in police interview practices, emphasizing a more compassionate approach. Young added, “We’re taking the great recipe and sprinkling a little bit of Canadian MSG on it.”

Fans can tune in to watch the premiere on The CW, as these detectives dive deep into criminal investigations with a unique Canadian flair.