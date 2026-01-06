New Law Requires Foreign LLCs in New York to Disclose Ownership

ALBANY, New York — Starting January 1, 2026, foreign limited liability companies (LLCs) doing business in New York will have to disclose their beneficial ownership information. This new requirement arises from the New York LLC Transparency Act.

Under the new law, non-U.S. LLCs must file either a beneficial ownership disclosure statement or an attestation of exemption with the Department of State. This is mandatory for all foreign LLCs that are authorized to operate within the state. U.S.-formed LLCs are exempt from these reporting obligations.

The law is set to improve transparency and accountability among businesses operating in New York. Information regarding beneficial owners—defined as individuals with substantial control or ownership of 25% or more of the company—will be kept confidential, although there are exceptions for certain individuals such as minors and employees.

Annual electronic filings will be required, and companies that fail to comply may face monetary penalties or even suspension of their business authority in New York. There is also a filing fee of $25 associated with these disclosures.

Organizations like CT Corporation, which specialize in legal compliance, are poised to assist businesses in navigating these new requirements. With proper guidance, foreign LLCs can ensure they meet the new standards effectively.

This measure corresponds to a growing trend of enhancing corporate transparency in various jurisdictions, aiming to prevent unlawful activities such as money laundering and tax evasion.

The application of this law is crucial for maintaining the integrity of New York’s business environment. Compliance resources are available for companies to get acquainted with the necessary processes and expectations under this new regulation.