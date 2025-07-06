New Leak Suggests Major Upgrade for Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Cupertino, California – A recent leak indicates that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, set to be revealed in September 2025, will feature a significant battery upgrade. This information comes from a source on Weibo, who has a mixed past with accuracy but has provided reliable leaks in the past.

The new iPhone is expected to incorporate a battery capacity of approximately 5,000mAh, surpassing the current largest battery of 4,676mAh found in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. If true, this battery upgrade could yield nearly a 10% increase in overall capacity, which many users have been requesting to enhance their daily device performance.

Experts believe that the additional battery capacity could translate to an estimated 35 hours of battery life, surpassing the 33 hours currently offered by the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the relationship between battery capacity and actual battery life isn’t always straightforward, as other factors such as new features and technology can impact performance.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may also see slight design modifications, increasing in thickness from 8.25mm to 8.725mm. This marginal increase is intended to accommodate the larger battery without significantly impacting the device’s handling.

Alongside the battery enhancements, the upcoming iPhone is rumored to feature a revamped camera system, which may include three 48MP sensors. This upgrade would bring notable improvements to both the wide and ultra-wide cameras, as well as a new telephoto lens. While it may retain a similar look to its predecessor, leaks suggest a potential redesign of the rear camera layout.

Despite these expected upgrades, potential changes in pricing due to tariffs on components sourced from overseas, particularly China, could affect the launch price. Apple typically announces new devices in early September, and industry analysts anticipate this pattern to continue with the upcoming iPhone 17 models.

As the launch date approaches, further details regarding specifications, pricing, and final design could emerge, adding to the buzz surrounding Apple’s flagship device.