Entertainment
New Lego Masters Jr. Show Premieres with Young Builders and Stars
LOS ANGELES, CA — Young Lego enthusiasts can showcase their creativity on the new show “Lego Masters Jr.,” which premieres Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The show, a spinoff of the popular “Lego Masters” series, invites kids ages 9-17 to team up with celebrity partners including Ravi V. Patel, Andy Richter, and Jordin Sparks. The four-week event is set to provide young builders a platform to demonstrate their skills while having fun.
In each episode, pairs of junior builders and their celebrity teammates will work together to create impressive Lego builds. The final episode will feature a showdown among the top teams for a grand prize of $50,000 along with the title of Lego Masters Jr. champions.
Host Kelly Osbourne praised the experience of filming the show, stating, “It has been one of the most pure, beautiful, and refreshing experiences of my life. [The contestants] are so passionate and talented, and want to be there. Their imagination is endless.”
The show is set to air on Fox and will also be available for streaming through various platforms the following day.
The original “Lego Masters,” hosted by Nick Cannon, is heading into its sixth season this fall.
