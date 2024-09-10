New LEGO Starship Set Launches Ahead of Skeleton Crew Series

A new LEGO set, based on the upcoming live-action series Skeleton Crew, is set to launch on August 1, 2024. This set arrives in anticipation of the series premiering on Disney+ on December 3, 2024, which is four months after the set’s debut.

Initial reports indicated that the set would be released earlier; however, the timing has been adjusted to coincide with the launch of the series. Despite the delay, the set features an impressive design that stands out among recent LEGO starships.

The set consists of 1,325 pieces and includes five minifigures. The ship’s robust exterior and intricate interior showcase thoughtful design elements, making it both a challenging build and an engaging play experience.

The starship’s interior offers ample space that reflects the theme of a ‘home away from home,’ with room for accessories and various play features. It is designed to accommodate various minifigures, making it a versatile addition to any collection.

Notably, the minifigures included in the set are unique to the upcoming series, although they may initially appear less distinctive than more iconic characters. As fans learn more about Skeleton Crew, these figures are expected to gain more significance and appeal.

The new set represents a culmination of extensive design efforts, and its price point reflects this. Retailing at £124.99 in the UK, $139.99 in the US, and €139.99 in Europe, it is positioned to be a sought-after item among both collectors and LEGO enthusiasts.