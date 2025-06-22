New Life Church Pastor Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – Brady Boyd has resigned as senior pastor at New Life Church after disturbing allegations emerged regarding his knowledge of past sexual abuse at a previous church. The church announced Boyd’s resignation during a Friday evening service, stating that he was asked to resign on Wednesday.

The allegations stem from court documents filed in Texas last month concerning Robert Morris, a founder and former pastor at Gateway Church. These documents claim that Boyd was aware of allegations involving Morris and a 12-year-old girl as far back as 2005, well before he was hired at New Life Church.

During his final sermon earlier this month, Boyd acknowledged feeling deceived. He stated, “I would never ever put a person in any place of authority… if I did not know that they had absolute character.” Boyd added that the search committee did not inform him about the allegations against Morris.

Church leadership revealed on Friday that they found Boyd’s statements about the abuse case to be inaccurate. Court documents indicate that a senior pastor at Gateway had previously alerted the Board of Elders in August 2007 about the inappropriate relationship between Morris and the girl.

Following Morris’s resignation in June 2024, his legal team claimed that church leaders had been aware for years of the abuse allegations, including the existence of a draft lawsuit from the victim’s attorney. Morris currently faces five counts of lewd acts against a child related to the abuse.

New Life Church representatives stated that they did not feel Boyd’s relationship with Morris was relevant when Boyd was hired. The church plans to provide further updates regarding the situation this Sunday.