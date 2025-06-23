Entertainment
New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
City, State – A new divine seed, the Loquat, has been introduced to the popular game Grow a Garden as part of the Summer Update, which launched on June 21, 2025. This elusive crop offers players a chance to enhance their gardens with a valuable multi-harvest plant.
The Loquat seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 900,000 Sheckles, or 629 Robux. Due to its rarity and high cost, players may need to strategize their resources to acquire it. Players can obtain the Loquat from the Seed Shop when it is restocked, which is subject to change every five minutes.
Once acquired, the Loquat’s multi-harvest characteristic enables players to repeatedly gather crops from it, potentially yielding Lucky Harvest seeds as well. Pet assistance can increase the chances of a Lucky Harvest; for instance, having a Snail as a pet can provide better odds.
In addition to the new seed, the Summer Harvest event encourages player collaboration to earn rewards. Starting every hour for a duration of ten minutes, players can donate specific summer fruits to a Farm Wagon run by Georgia. The more players contribute, the more points accumulate, leading to various rewards such as Pet Eggs and Sprinklers.
To earn rewards during the Summer Harvest event, players must contribute at least one summer fruit. The points earned depend on the rarity of the submitted fruits. High-value fruits yield more points, which directly influence the tier of rewards received.
The Summer Harvest aims to foster community collaboration among players while providing a fun way to reap benefits from their contributions. The event highlights the spirit of teamwork, allowing players to work together or independently to maximize their rewards.
The Loquat seed and Summer Harvest event mark an exciting addition to Grow a Garden’s evolving gameplay, offering new opportunities for players to explore.
