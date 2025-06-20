New Love Island USA Episode to Air Tonight at 6 PM PT

LOS ANGELES, CA

Episode fourteen of season seven of Love Island USA is set to air tonight, June 17, at 6 PM Pacific Time (PT) and 9 PM Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can catch this latest installment exclusively on Peacock, building on the explosive events from episode thirteen.

This season, hosted by Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules, features a group of singles looking for love in a stunning Fijian villa. The show’s synopsis states that participants will face new challenges and dramatic twists, including the arrival of new contestants, known as bombshells, who may tempt them to recouple.

New episodes of Love Island USA are available nightly on Peacock, aside from Wednesdays. Each episode typically runs for around 60 minutes. For those looking to stream tonight’s episode, a basic subscription costs $7.99 per month, while a Premium Plus option starts at $13.99 per month.

This season has generated significant buzz, capturing the attention of fans eager for romance and drama. With each episode, viewers can expect to see various antics unfold as contestants explore relationships and navigate challenges.

As the summer progresses, Love Island USA aims to deliver heart-stopping moments that keep fans engaged. Episode fourteen arrives at a pivotal time in the season, and viewers are ready to see how the story unfolds.