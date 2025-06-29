New Mega Harvest Update Introduces Lily of the Valley Seed

Updated: June 28, 2025 – Grow a Garden has launched its Mega Harvest update, adding new features and crops, including the much-anticipated Lily of the Valley seed. This mythical crop can be purchased using Summer Coins or Robux.

To acquire a Lily of the Valley seed, players must participate in the game’s seasonal event and earn 12 Summer Coins, which are accessible through various in-game activities. The Harvest Shop, prominently located at the center of the Grow a Garden island beside NPC Georgia, exclusively accepts Summer Coins. Players can access this shop every 30 minutes to check its inventory.

For those who prefer a direct purchase option, obtaining a Lily of the Valley seed costs 639 Robux. However, players should note that traditional animal helpers like Red Foxes and Dogs won’t aid in acquiring event seeds.

Each Lily of the Valley plant is classified as a multiple harvest crop, allowing players to harvest the flower multiple times without losing it. Additionally, the crop boasts a significant selling value of 54,000 Sheckles, making it a profitable investment for players.

Throughout the Mega Harvest event, players can enjoy the experience of collecting Summer Coins and enhancing their gardens with new crops, pets, and gear. The event also features returning weather types and special mutations to further diversify players’ gardening tactics.

In light of the Mega Harvest event, Grow a Garden aims to engage players with exciting rewards and new gameplay elements. Make sure to visit the Harvest Shop regularly to secure your Lily of the Valley seed before the event concludes.