LONDON – 10 September 2025 – The Pokémon Company International today announced a new Mega Evolution for Malamar, known as Mega Malamar, to be included in the upcoming game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This new form features an enlarged brain and heightened psychic abilities, making it a formidable opponent in the game.

Mega Malamar, classified as the Overturning Pokémon, possesses the unique ability to alter the personalities and memories of others. This Dark- and Psychic-type Pokémon emits a bright glow as it uses its psychic powers, which further enhances its already formidable hypnotic skills. A spokesperson from The Pokémon Company stated, “Its hypnotic skills are sure to make this a difficult Pokémon to deal with.”

The release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set for October 16, 2025, for both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. Players will begin their journey in Lumiose City, where the lush environment has changed dramatically thanks to a redevelopment plan. They can choose between Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile as their starting partner Pokémon.

In a recent report, Mega Malamar’s influence on the citizens of Lumiose City has sparked interest among Pokémon fans. The Pokémon’s ability to interact with its surroundings and the people is portrayed as unsettling, as it may hypnotize Trainers who fail to command it properly.

The Pokémon Company encourages players to explore the official Pokémon site for further details about Mega Malamar and additional game features. The hype for the upcoming game continues to build, as trainers eagerly anticipate the chance to catch, train, and battle with this new addition.