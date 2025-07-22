New Mega Pokémon Unveiled in Upcoming Legends Game

Tokyo, Japan — The Pokémon Company confirmed today that new Mega Pokémon will appear in the upcoming video game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set to launch for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16, 2025.

The Pokémon Presents broadcast revealed that the game will take players back to the Kalos region, originally introduced in Pokémon X and Y. This time, the focus is on Mega Evolutions, a feature that has not been prominent in recent titles.

Among the new Mega forms confirmed is Mega Dragonite, along with others like Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Absol, and Mega Charizard X. Fans had speculated about new Mega Pokémon being included, especially since Legends: Z-A is regarded as a spin-off that introduces various new species.

This game differs from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which was set in a historical version of the Sinnoh region. Legends: Z-A will progress in the modern day, which complicates adding new entries to the local Pokédex. However, Mega Pokémon can recategorize without needing separate Pokédex numbers.

Players will be recruited to join Team MZ, a group tasked with safeguarding Lumiose City. The player’s squad includes a fashion designer named Naveen, a dancer named Lida, along with a selection choice of characters, Urbain or Taunie. Gamers can engage in battles during the daytime, exploring the city and capturing Pokémon, while at night, they can compete in the Z-A Royale.

In the Z-A Royale, players will encounter Corbeau, the leader of Rust Syndicate, a notorious group operating in Lumiose City. Additionally, players can customize their character’s appearance with various hairstyles, eye colors, and outfits.

The game promises a distinct gameplay experience along with opportunities to discover fresh Mega Evolutions and engage in complex battles throughout Lumiose City. More details about Pokémon Legends: Z-A are expected to be discussed in future broadcasts.

Developing…