Business
New Messi x Stanley Water Bottle Collection Launches July 22
MIAMI, Florida — Stanley 1913 has announced the launch of its second collaboration with soccer icon Lionel Messi, featuring the Striker Blue collection. The new lineup is set to be released on Tuesday, July 22, at 12 p.m. ET.
This fresh collection builds on the success of the previous GOAT Pink collaboration, which was well-received by fans last year. The Striker Blue series draws inspiration from Messi’s Argentine roots and features a vibrant electric blue colorway with gold accents and embossed lightning bolt motifs.
The collection includes several products, such as the 40-ounce Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, the 64-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Jug, and a lightweight 24-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle. Prices start at $40, with the most expensive item priced at $65.
Kate Ridley, Chief Brand Officer at Stanley 1913, emphasized the importance of ritual in the collection’s design, stating, “Start early. Stay late.” Messi echoed this sentiment, sharing, “Stanley 1913 has become part of my daily routine, especially for mate.”
The Striker Blue products aim to resonate with both athletes and casual users, making them suitable for various settings, from workouts to workspaces. The collection also includes genre-inspired café items, such as a High Precision Flow Mate System for easy pouring and an 8-ounce Classic Mate Mug.
The collection will be available online and at select DICK’S Sporting Goods stores, bolstered by limited edition packaging and possible surprise products hinted at for retail. As the launch date approaches, enthusiastic fans have already signed up for alerts on Stanley’s website to ensure they do not miss out on the limited release.
