New Mexico Declares Emergency Amid Soaring Crime and Drug Overdoses

Española, New Mexico — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to escalating violence and drug trafficking in Rio Arriba County, a region plagued by addiction and crime.

The announcement comes as the governor responded to local leaders’ calls for assistance. Grisham stated that public safety threats have overwhelmed local resources, prompting immediate action to restore stability in the area.

“When our local leaders called for help to protect their communities, we responded immediately with decisive action,” Grisham said. “We are making every resource available to support our local partners on the ground and restore public safety and stability to these areas that have been hardest hit by this crisis.”

The emergency declaration allocates $750,000 to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate resources and response efforts. Grisham emphasized that recent increases in criminal activity have led to heightened levels of homelessness and drug overdoses, straining local governments.

In Española, police calls have more than doubled in the past two years, with dispatches to businesses quadrupling, leading local law enforcement to request state support.

The opioid crisis is particularly acute in Rio Arriba County, which has the highest overdose death rate in New Mexico, primarily driven by fentanyl use. The governor noted that in 2023, fentanyl was involved in 65% of statewide overdose deaths.

While the declaration does not currently call for the deployment of the National Guard, it allows for military assistance if needed. The Santa Clara Pueblo’s tribal governor, James Naranjo, has called for urgency in addressing the community’s public safety crisis, linking the issues of drug abuse and rising crime.

<p“While I hope the deployment of the National Guard will provide real assistance, the people of Española deserve more than just street counselors — they deserve action that addresses the root of the problem," said New Mexico Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Barela.

Local officials, including Española City Councilor Sam LeDoux, welcomed Grisham’s actions. “I am pleased that the governor is addressing the out-of-control crime in our community,” he stated, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement amidst the fentanyl crisis.

The emergency declaration marks the second time this year that Grisham has announced emergency measures in response to rising crime rates. Earlier this year, she authorized the deployment of New Mexico National Guard members to support police efforts in Albuquerque.

Grisham’s ongoing efforts reflect a critical response to a growing crisis impacting communities throughout New Mexico.