Business
New Mexico Pinon Coffee Recalls Pods Over Contamination Concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — New Mexico Pinon Coffee has announced a voluntary recall of its Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups due to potential contamination. The recall affects a single lot of 10-count boxes that may allow food-safe dye from the labels to leak into the coffee during brewing.
The recall was initiated after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated that the clear coat seal on the lids was not applied consistently. This issue could lead to the food coloring running into the drink, which raises health concerns, despite no reported illnesses or injuries.
New Mexico Pinon Coffee cautioned customers to discard the affected products or return them to the point of purchase for a refund. The recalled coffee pods have a lot code of 251749 and a use-by date of May 8, 2026. They were sold at major retailers, including Amazon, Costco, Target, Walmart, and Kroger.
The company emphasized that quality is crucial to them. “While the issue was isolated and poses no health risk, it didn’t meet the standard of excellence you’ve come to expect from us,” a spokesperson stated.
The FDA has classified the recall as Class III, indicating that exposure to the product is unlikely to result in adverse health consequences. Consumers are urged to check their coffee supply and take appropriate action if they have purchased the recalled items.
