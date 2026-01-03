New Mission Aims to Unravel Mercury’s Mystifying Formation

PARIS, France — A new space mission set to arrive in 2026 may solve the mysteries surrounding Mercury, the closest planet to our Sun. For many years, astronomers have been baffled by Mercury’s unique characteristics and formation, which seem to defy established models of planetary development.

Mercury, often considered one of the dullest planets in our Solar System, features a barren landscape with low atmospheric pressure. Its metallic core is unusually large, accounting for most of its mass, making it the second densest planet after Earth. However, the explanation for Mercury’s peculiar existence remains elusive, as experts believe the planet may not have formed in its current orbit.

Sean Raymond, a planetary expert at the University of Bordeaux, said, “It’s kind of embarrassing. There’s some key subtlety that we’re missing.” Current understanding suggests that Mercury should not exist in its current form due to its dense core and close orbit to the Sun. This has pushed astronomers to investigate various theories regarding its formation.

NASA’s Mariner 10 spacecraft first visited Mercury in the mid-1970s, revealing its strange internal structure. While Earth and other terrestrial planets possess iron-rich cores comprised of roughly half their radius, Mercury’s core constitutes about 85%. This extraordinary density ratio separates it from its planetary counterparts.

Dr. Nicola Tosi, from the German Aerospace Centre, stated, “The formation of Mercury is a major problem. It’s still unclear why Mercury looks like it does.” The upcoming BepiColombo mission, a collaboration between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, is designed to gather crucial data and learn more about Mercury’s origin.

When BepiColombo enters orbit in 2026, its objectives will include studying Mercury’s surface and subsurface composition, as well as measuring its gravity and magnetic field. Understanding these elements will provide insights not only into Mercury’s history but could also shed light on the formation of exoplanets.

“Mercury might be the closest planet we have to an exoplanet due to its unusual formation,” said Saverio Cambioni, a planetary scientist at MIT. Discoveries from past missions like NASA’s Messenger have reported the presence of complex volatile elements and even water ice in Mercury’s shadowed craters, raising questions as to how they’ve survived in such proximity to the Sun.

One prevailing theory suggests that Mercury began as a larger planet and suffered a massive collision, stripping away its outer layers. This hypothesis aligns with the findings of potassium and thorium on its surface, hinting at origins farther from the Sun.

As arguments evolve in the scientific community and more data is collected, the mystery surrounding Mercury may soon be unraveled. The BepiColombo mission promises to be a crucial step in understanding this unique celestial body and potentially answering broader questions about planetary formation in our Solar System.