New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

LOS GATOS, Calif. — The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is upon us, bringing with it a cozy atmosphere and an array of new movies and shows on Netflix. Starting December 26 through January 1, subscribers can look forward to a variety of enticing titles.

Among the new arrivals is a documentary about investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose work uncovered multiple cover-ups, including the My Lai Massacre and the Abu Ghraib scandal. This documentary premieres on December 26.

On the same day, viewers can dive into an action-packed film about an ordinary man who gains superhuman strength but finds that every use drains his bank account.

December 29 brings a reality series showcasing the opulence of Palm Beach socialites as they navigate their lavish lifestyles. Viewers can expect plenty of drama and glamour.

A documentary detailing the recent child abuse arrest of Utah therapist Jodi Hildebrandt will also be available on December 30. This release ties into the larger narrative of parenting advisor Ruby Franke’s manipulative practices.

Comedian Ricky Gervais will present a stand-up special on December 30 that addresses life, death, and modern challenges, reflecting his distinct style of dark humor.

The week continues with several exciting films releasing on January 1, including a comedy about a hard-working employee vying for the CEO position at an underwear company, while romance complicates their ambitions.

New K-drama content also debuts, as five Brazilian women travel to South Korea, each seeking love and adventure.

Fans of mystery can tune into an adaptation of Harlan Coben‘s bestseller featuring James Nesbitt. This tale centers around a father’s desperate search for his missing daughter.

Additional films presenting on January 1 include the gripping story of a freeborn Black man who is sold into slavery, a gang of survivors during a zombie apocalypse, and a unique mockumentary about fashion.

The diverse selection promises to cater to every taste, giving viewers plenty of options for holiday week viewing.