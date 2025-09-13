New Movies to Stream This Week: Thrills and Laughs Await

LOS ANGELES, CA — This week, a lineup of exciting new movies is set to hit popular streaming platforms, offering viewers a mix of genres to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Among the most anticipated releases is the horror-thriller “Weapons,” directed by Zach Cregger, which is now available on paid video-on-demand services.

“Weapons” sets a chilling tone by following the mysterious disappearance of 17 children from the same third-grade class in a small Pennsylvania town. The only surviving student, Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher), holds the key to uncovering the unsettling truths that disturb this community. Julia Garner stars as the teacher, Justine Gandy, caught in the midst of the turmoil. The film’s non-linear narrative takes viewers through multiple perspectives, ensuring suspense until the end.

In a lighter turn, Netflix introduces “The Wrong Paris,” featuring Miranda Cosgrove. The romantic comedy follows Dawn, an aspiring artist who hopes to study in Paris but mistakenly joins a dating show set in Paris, Texas. As her plans take unexpected twists, viewers can anticipate a heartwarming journey.

Prime Video brings “Novocaine,” starring Jack Quaid. This action-packed film tells the story of Nathan Caine, a bank executive who discovers his immunity to pain during a chaotic bank heist. The film promises to balance thrilling action with a dose of humor, making it a perfect weekend watch.

On Hulu, “I Don’t Understand You” offers a darkly comedic take on an American couple’s disastrous anniversary trip to Italy, where one wrong turn leads to a series of absurd events. Dom (Nick Kroll) and Cole (Andrew Rannells) navigate cultural faux pas that escalate into chaos, mixing humor with startling moments.

Lastly, HBO Max presents “Warfare,” a gripping war drama co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza. The film delivers a raw depiction of a single day in the Iraq War, focusing on a team of U.S. Navy SEALs trapped in a house as they face overwhelming enemy forces. Its impactful storytelling draws heavily from real experiences, making it a standout in the genre.

Each of these new films adds a unique flavor to this week’s streaming options, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.