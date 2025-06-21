New Mugen Codes Released for Roblox Game

Los Angeles, CA – June 21, 2025: A new set of Mugen codes has been released for the popular anime-inspired Roblox game, making it easier for players to earn rewards. Mugen allows gamers to battle using their favorite anime characters, and players can now redeem exclusive codes for free spins and other in-game benefits.

As interest grows, fans want to keep up with the latest in Mugen. The codes released are limited-time offers aimed at enhancing the gaming experience before they expire. As of now, players are encouraged to redeem these codes quickly to maximize their spin count in the Character menu.

To redeem codes, players simply need to click the Codes button found on the left side of the main menu. They should then enter one of the working codes into the Enter Code box and click the green Redeem button. Successfully redeeming a code will trigger a notification, although the exact rewards may not be displayed.

At this time, there is only one confirmed working code for Mugen, as the game enters its second major testing phase. The trial is expected to conclude soon, with no official date announced for the full launch. Players are advised to follow the game page on Roblox for the latest notifications regarding new play sessions and codes.

Unfortunately, there is no dedicated Discord server or Trello board for players to check updates, which makes it essential to activate notifications through Roblox. This way, gamers won’t miss out on new revelations about Mugen codes.

As Mugen grows in popularity, players are encouraged to explore other popular titles on Roblox. It’s also worth checking out communal spaces where updates may be faster. Stay tuned for new codes and enjoy crafting your dream anime warrior!