Entertainment
New Netflix Docuseries Reveals Jerry Jones’ Battle with Cancer
LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix will release a new docuseries titled “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” on August 19, chronicling the life of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the team’s storied history.
The eight-episode series highlights how Jones transformed the Cowboys into a successful franchise during the 1990s. In a candid revelation during the series, Jones disclosed that he battled stage 4 melanoma for a decade, starting in 2010. He detailed how he underwent multiple surgeries and participated in trials for an experimental immunotherapy drug called PD-1.
“I now have no tumors,” Jones stated. “I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors.” The episode where he discusses his cancer treatments, titled “The Shootout at Valley Ranch,” also examines his tumultuous relationship with former head coach Jimmy Johnson.
Directed by Chapman and Maclain Way, the docuseries features interviews with prominent figures such as Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, and even former President George W. Bush.
Jones reflects on his past, tying emotional moments to his experience with the Arkansas football team in the 1960s. He shared heartwarming insights about his family and the impact of the Cowboys on his life, noting, “It’s not just a dream to be a part of winning.”
As anticipation builds for the release, the series is expected to attract sports fans and Cowboys enthusiasts alike. With entertaining storytelling and valuable access to the franchise’s history, it promises to be a compelling watch.
Recent Posts
- Traffic Disrupted After Crash on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County
- Explosion Destroys Building in Wilmington During Renovations
- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Named Co-Deputy Director of FBI
- Helldivers 2 Unveils Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond Set
- Unexpected Glow from 3I/ATLAS Raises Questions of Alien Technology
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens