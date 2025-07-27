New Netflix Drama ‘The Hunting Wives’ Explores Southern Secrets

MAPLE BROOK, Texas — The new Netflix series ‘The Hunting Wives’ stars Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil, a young mother who relocates from Massachusetts to the small southern town of Maple Brook with her husband, Graham, played by Evan Jonigkeit. The series, based on May Cobb‘s novel, navigates Sophie’s journey into a world of affluent socialites filled with scandal and intrigue.

Initially out of her element, Sophie finds herself drawn to Margo Banks, portrayed by Malin Akerman, who leads a notorious circle known as the Hunting Wives. Their friendship deepens during an unusual NRA garden party, where they discuss Margo’s husband, Jed (Dermot Mulroney), who is running for governor.

Amidst the luxurious lifestyle, the plot thickens when a teenage girl is found murdered, quickly making Sophie a primary suspect. The community’s conservative values clash starkly with the wives’ reckless behavior, as they indulge in excessive partying, gun culture, and even questionable moral choices.

Snow expressed mixed emotions about the series moving to Netflix, stating, “There was a definite feeling of excitement and gratitude, coupled with an insane amount of nausea.” She is proud of the show, emphasizing the importance of embracing its bold themes. “We did not shy away from anything,” she added.

As Sophie tries to fit in, she undergoes a transformation, even purchasing a handgun. Though initially hesitant about the Hunting Wives’ lifestyles, her curiosity and need for acceptance lead her deeper into their chaotic world filled with secrets.

Akerman, who portrays Margo, described their characters’ relationship as complex, where Sophie represents a “shiny toy” that Margo wants to explore. The connection between the two women blossoms amid the backdrop of societal expectations and personal challenges.

Creating a safe environment for intimate scenes was important for the cast, according to Akerman, who praised their intimacy coordinator. She shared, “It’s very technical. But when it’s on your TV screens, hopefully it feels very sexy and exciting.”

The series not only delves into themes of murder and deceit but also provides a lens into the lives of women navigating their desires against the pressures of conservative social norms. ‘The Hunting Wives’ is now streaming on Netflix, capturing audiences with its blend of drama, romance, and dark comedy.