New Netflix Hit ‘The Hunting Wives’ Captivates Viewers with Intrigue

AUSTIN, Texas — The new Netflix series ‘The Hunting Wives‘ has quickly captivated audiences, soaring to the top of streaming charts since its recent release. Originally produced for Starz before its licensing to Netflix, the series blends campy murder mystery with themes of intrigue and sexuality, making it hard for viewers to look away.

Based on May Cobb’s novel, the show follows Sophie, a Boston transplant played by Brittany Snow, as she integrates into the elite circle of wealthy Texas housewives. Her life takes a turn as she discovers the complex relationships and hidden secrets within her new social group, particularly with the glamorous socialite Margo, played by Malin Akerman.

“I fell in love with the character immediately,” Akerman shared, highlighting her role as a seductive housewife full of mysteries. “It’s such a meaty role…she’s vibrant, she’s sexy… there was no way I could say no to it.”

Throughout the series, Margo navigates both her relationship with her husband, Jed Banks, who is played by Dermot Mulroney, and her growing bond with Sophie. Their relationship takes on romantic elements as their friendship deepens, leading to unexpected moments full of humor and intimacy.

Beyond its main plot, ‘The Hunting Wives’ echoes the themes found in previous shows like ‘Desperate Housewives‘ and ‘Big Little Lies,’ offering dark humor and complex narratives about domestic life among affluent communities. Akerman, known for her roles in romantic comedies, feels invigorated by the thrilling and audacious elements of her character.

The series also delves into the dynamics of marriage, as Margo’s relationship with Jed comes with its own set of rules and power struggles, demonstrating an intricate balance between love and manipulation.

“Margo and Jed are really interesting because at first you think she’s this trophy wife,” Akerman said. “There are scenes that get pretty complex where we see who is boss.” The actress emphasized the transformative nature of her character as she grapples with her husband’s political ambitions.

Despite the series being racy and dramatic, the actors manage to keep the atmosphere fun, especially in scenes where Margo and Sophie bond over their unexpected activities. “We’d giggle and we’d be silly together,” Akerman reminisced about filming their intimate scenes.

As the show concluded its first season, Akerman expressed optimism about a potential renewal, hoping to showcase more of Margo’s unpredictable adventures. “She’s just too fun,” she said. “It’s just fun to be taken on a ride—and that’s what this show is for.”