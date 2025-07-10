Entertainment
New ‘Night at the Museum’ Movie is in Development
BURBANK, California — The beloved ‘Night at the Museum‘ franchise is getting a fresh reimagining, with plans for a new film in the works at 20th Century Studios. Sources confirm that Tripper Clancy has been enlisted to write the script for this exciting new project.
While details of the plot are still confidential, it is known that the upcoming film will introduce all-new characters and feature a distinct story set within the museum, as reported by Deadline.
Shawn Levy, who directed the original trilogy of ‘Night at the Museum,’ will produce the upcoming movie through his company, 21 Laps. Emily Morris is overseeing the project for 21 Laps as well.
The franchise began in 2006 with the release of the first film, which became an international hit, grossing approximately $574 million worldwide. The subsequent sequels, ‘Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian’ and ‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,’ also attained commercial success.
The ‘Night at the Museum’ series originally stemmed from the 1993 children’s book by Milan Trenc, following a night watchman whose job turns chaotic when museum exhibits come to life after dark.
The film series starred actors like Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, and Owen Wilson, captivating audiences with its unique premise. After Disney‘s acquisition of Fox in 2019, the franchise saw further expansion with the animated feature ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,’ which debuted on Disney+ in 2022.
Clancy is recognized for his work on hit projects such as ‘Die Hart’ and ‘Stuber.’ He has also co-created several other television shows and movies, showcasing his versatility within the industry.
As 21 Laps builds on its prior successes, including the record-breaking ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ fans can anticipate an engaging take on the well-loved franchise. Production details and release dates for the new film have yet to be announced.
