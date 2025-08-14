Entertainment
New Nominations Announced in La Casa de los Famosos México Reality Show
Ciudad de México, México — The third night of nominations in the new season of La Casa de los Famosos México resulted in six contestants being at risk of elimination. The nominated participants this week are Ninel Conde, Alexis Ayala, Priscila Valverde, Adrian Di Monte, Dalílah Polanco, and Aaron Mercury.
Last Sunday, August 10, Olivia Collins became the second contestant to leave the house, following an intense competition. The next elimination is scheduled for Sunday, August 17, which promises further excitement for viewers.
Ninel Conde, the host of the Wednesday nomination galas, also played a crucial role in this week’s events. The live shows can be watched in Mexico from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Channel 5, and Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on Las Estrellas. They are also available for streaming on the Vix platform.
Following Olivia Collins’ departure, the total number of contestants in the house now stands at 14. Voting for the nominees happens through the program’s official website, where fans can express their support for their favorite contestant. With a Vix Premium subscription, viewers can cast up to 10 votes for their preferred participant.
Dalílah Polanco recently achieved salvation from the threat of elimination by winning the ‘Robo de la Salvación’ challenge. She decided to save herself from the risk of going home after an intense round of challenges between herself, Ninel Conde, and others.
In the competitive environment of La Casa de los Famosos, the pressure continues to mount as contestants vie for survival in the ongoing reality show.
