Sports
New Nominees Announced for 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced a list of first-time nominees on Friday for potential enshrinement in 2026. Notable names include Blake Griffin, Candace Parker, Jamal Crawford, and the 1996 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team.
Other significant first-time nominees are Elena Delle Donne, Joe Johnson, and coach Mike D'Antoni. Nearly 200 candidates are being considered this cycle, reflecting a wide array of contributors to the sport.
John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, emphasized the impact these nominees have had on basketball. ‘Through defining performances and influential leadership, this year’s ballot recognizes those whose legacy continues to shape how the game is played and celebrated,’ Doleva said.
The voting process will include returning nominees such as coach Mark Few and NBA legends Marv Albert and Doc Rivers. Rivers, notable for being the only NBA coach with over 1,000 wins not yet inducted, is again among the candidates.
A selection of historical teams will also be under consideration, such as the 1936, 1972, and 1976 U.S. Olympic men’s teams, along with the 1963 Loyola Chicago team that broke racial barriers in college basketball by starting multiple Black players.
Finalists are expected to be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend in February, with the final class reveal set for April 4, followed by the enshrinement weekend on August 14 and 15.
Recent Posts
- Nuggets Dominate Jazz in 135-112 Victory
- New Nominees Announced for 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame
- Vince Vaughn Enjoys Family Time with Son at Clippers Game
- Tension Rises in Pluribus Season 1 Finale
- Kraken Seek Third Straight Win Against Kings After Recent Success
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success