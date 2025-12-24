New Nominees Announced for 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced a list of first-time nominees on Friday for potential enshrinement in 2026. Notable names include Blake Griffin, Candace Parker, Jamal Crawford, and the 1996 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team.

Other significant first-time nominees are Elena Delle Donne, Joe Johnson, and coach Mike D'Antoni. Nearly 200 candidates are being considered this cycle, reflecting a wide array of contributors to the sport.

John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, emphasized the impact these nominees have had on basketball. ‘Through defining performances and influential leadership, this year’s ballot recognizes those whose legacy continues to shape how the game is played and celebrated,’ Doleva said.

The voting process will include returning nominees such as coach Mark Few and NBA legends Marv Albert and Doc Rivers. Rivers, notable for being the only NBA coach with over 1,000 wins not yet inducted, is again among the candidates.

A selection of historical teams will also be under consideration, such as the 1936, 1972, and 1976 U.S. Olympic men’s teams, along with the 1963 Loyola Chicago team that broke racial barriers in college basketball by starting multiple Black players.

Finalists are expected to be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend in February, with the final class reveal set for April 4, followed by the enshrinement weekend on August 14 and 15.