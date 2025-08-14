New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two airlines have announced new nonstop flights into and out of Rochester, starting next year. The new routes will connect Rochester to Sarasota, Florida, and expand existing services to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Travel Co. revealed on Aug. 12 that it will launch a nonstop flight between Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. This new route is set to begin on Feb. 13, 2026, with one-way fares starting at $59.

In addition to the Sarasota route, the same airlines will also add more flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Raleigh, North Carolina, beginning this fall. These expansions aim to enhance travel options for Rochester residents and visitors.

The introduction of these new flights marks a significant development for the Greater Rochester area, as it strengthens air connectivity and fosters easier access to popular destinations.