NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Times launched its new word game, Strands, with a theme based on iconic films by director Alfred Hitchcock. Players are tasked with identifying words related to the theme, including a special spangram that spans across the puzzle grid.

On Wednesday, August 13th, fans of the game were excited to engage with the Hitchcock festival theme. Each day, Strands presents a unique challenge, and today’s puzzle required players to dig deep into their knowledge of Hitchcock’s film titles.

Commonly known films like “Psycho” and “Vertigo” were easier picks for seasoned players. “I found ‘Psycho’ first because it’s one of my favorites,” said an avid player. “The rare letter combinations made it stand out on the board.”

Players also discovered titles like “Lifeboat,” “Rope,” and “Topaz” as they worked through the puzzle. A unique challenge for this particular Strands game was identifying the spangram, which today was “FILMTITLE.” This clue spans two sides of the puzzle, prompting players to think creatively about their answers.

Strands is part of the New York Times’ growing collection of word-based games, which includes Wordle and Connections. The game has been well-received since its introduction as players enjoy the daily puzzles along with the evolving themes.

As enthusiastic players continue to seek solutions, many are left wondering about the variety of films included. One player lamented the absence of other favorites, “I wish ‘Rear Window’ had made the cut, but it’s fun regardless.”

Strands not only entertains but also challenges players in a fun, competitive way, bringing together fans of word puzzles and classic cinema.