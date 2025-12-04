New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format

New York, NY – The New York Times has launched a new word game called Strands, which offers a fresh twist on the classic word search. Strands requires players to connect letters in various directions to form words while unveiling a theme for the day.

Available on both desktop and mobile platforms, Strands provides a daily six by eight grid filled with letters. Players must uncover a set of theme words and a special word known as a spangram, which captures the essence of the day’s puzzle. The game encourages players to explore different directions, changing orientations as they connect letters.

Today’s Strands theme, released December 4, is “In the Driver’s Seat.” According to the game’s official hints, players are seeking seven specific theme words, which are connected by the spangram that serves as a unifying word or phrase.

The spangram for today’s puzzle is “LIKE A BOSS.” This word emphasizes the game’s focus on attributes commonly associated with decision-makers. When players discover the spangram, it is highlighted in yellow, with the theme words also ringing a bell in various quirky shapes on the board.

Players who find at least three valid words of four letters or more that are unrelated to the theme can unlock helpful hints. By clicking the Hint button, they can see letters that contribute to one of the theme words. However, players should be cautious, as sometimes clues involve missing words in phrases, synonyms, or homophones.

Strands is part of an expanding suite of word games offered by the New York Times, including popular games like Wordle and Connections. As it continues to gain traction among players, Strands aims to provide a fun and engaging way for word game enthusiasts to enjoy daily challenges.