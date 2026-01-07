Entertainment
New Officer Eva Imani Brings Change to Chicago P.D.
CHICAGO, Ill. — The hit series Chicago P.D. is set to return for its midseason premiere on January 7, 2026, introducing Officer Eva Imani as a key character amid the show’s shifting dynamics. Imani is the first new addition to the Intelligence unit following the death of Deputy Chief Reid in the season 12 finale.
Imani’s strong connection with Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe, has drawn attention from fans and critics alike. Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan described their relationship as a ‘partnership,’ highlighting Imani’s ability to understand Voight in ways previous characters have not.
The midseason finale ended with Imani in peril while attempting to protect Julie, the granddaughter of serial killer Raymond Bell. As the team grapples with new challenges, viewers are left wondering how close they are to capturing Bell and what implications this holds for Voight’s past.
In an interview, Sigan discussed the intentional dynamics crafted between Voight and Imani. The show’s writing team intentionally designed Imani to be a confident and self-sufficient officer who initially aims to remain detached from her colleagues.
‘They both believe they can live independently, but circumstances will push them together,’ Sigan said. ‘Their relationship is evolving more than just being partners, developing into a deeper connection.’
Additionally, the show will explore how main characters like Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess navigate family decisions and their pasts. Sigan noted the emotional weight of Ruzek’s family history that weighs on his decisions for the future of their child, Makayla.
Viewers can also anticipate a significant episode focusing on Kevin Atwater‘s journey as he confronts his romantic troubles and contemplates what he truly desires.
As for Dante Torres, Sigan revealed that the character will begin addressing his unresolved trauma this season. ‘The audience will see him taking strides toward self-reflection,’ she said. ‘Although he hasn’t sought therapy yet, he is open to healing.’
Chicago P.D. returns on January 7, ready to unravel complex plots and character developments that redefine the series.
