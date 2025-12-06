New Orleans Attorney Accused of Defrauding Client’s Family of $250,000

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A criminal motion filed in court Thursday accuses New Orleans defense attorney Tanzanika Ruffin of defrauding a client’s family out of over $250,000. The allegations emerged from payments made by a New York family to Ruffin for legal services that prosecutors claim never existed.

The payments included $66,000 in April, nearly $13,000 in June, $90,000 in September, and over $100,000 in October. Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, noted the substantial amount of money involved. “You’re looking at a sizable sum of money,” he said.

The column of accusations arose during a hearing related to defendant Kai Hansen’s case. Hansen allegedly assaulted a police officer on Bourbon Street in March. After his arrest, Hansen’s family hired Ruffin as their attorney. Initially, his bond was set at $8,000, but Ruffin requested $66,000 for bond money, claiming an additional charge which the District Attorney’s Office later stated never existed.

Goyeneche emphasized the violation of trust in such situations. “There probably is not a greater violation of that trust than attorney-client privilege,” he remarked. Court documents reveal that Hansen’s family was told $250,000 in restitution would settle his case, an assertion the District Attorney’s Office claims was never addressed.

“If these allegations are correct, it’s an embarrassment for the entire profession,” said legal analyst Joe Raspanti. When questioned, Ruffin allegedly distorted the $250,000 into a settlement, which prosecutors assert was fabricated.

Past violations haunt Ruffin. Goyeneche referenced a case from 2004 when Ruffin was suspended from practicing law for 30 days for threatening to arrest someone over a separate issue.

Raspanti warned that if the allegations hold, Ruffin may face serious consequences including criminal charges and disciplinary actions from the Louisiana State Bar Association.

Ruffin has yet to comment on the allegations through her representatives. Court proceedings regarding the case continue, adding more complexity to the situation.