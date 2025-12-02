News
New Orleans Lawyer Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
NEW ORLEANS, La. — A personal injury lawyer from New Orleans, Michael Brandner, was arrested Sunday in Mandeville, facing serious domestic violence charges, according to jail records from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Brandner, 49, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail after an incident that authorities say occurred on Thanksgiving. He is charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, and domestic abuse battery.
Mandeville police spokesperson Eddie Vanison confirmed the arrest details but noted that no further information was immediately available regarding the incident.
Brandner reportedly turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued by the Mandeville Police Department. A spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Suzanne Carboni, mentioned that a judge has yet to set bail for Brandner.
As the legal process unfolds, his next court appearance and potential release date remain unclear.
