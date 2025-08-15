New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday, August 15, making history as the first sitting mayor in the city to face federal charges. The decision to indict came after 12 of the 16 jurors voted in favor of the indictment, though specific details regarding the charges have not yet been released.

Mayor Cantrell’s legal troubles have escalated over the past two years, following numerous controversies that have attracted widespread criticism. These include an alleged romantic relationship with her former security detail officer, Jeffrey Vappie, and a myriad of legal challenges, including an alleged bribery case involving the New Orleans Saints.

The federal investigation began gaining traction in early 2023 when Fox 8 reported that Vappie was spending work hours with Cantrell in a city-owned apartment. The reports suggested that he might have been paid for time not worked. Surveillance records indicated that Vappie frequently entered the property while on duty.

In July 2024, Vappie was federally charged with wire fraud and falsifying records, including accusations that he misrepresented his relationship with Cantrell. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The indictment against Cantrell today also follows the indictments of Randy Farrell, a former electrical inspector, who is accused of bribing her with various gifts, including tickets to football games, in exchange for firing a city employee involved in uncovering a kickback scheme.

In a statement, New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell expressed concern over the indictment, noting it as a “sad day for the people of New Orleans,” while City Councilman Joe Giarusso emphasized the importance of presuming innocence until proven guilty.

Cantrell is currently serving her last year as mayor before term limits require her to leave office in January 2026. A federal trial can take years to progress, meaning her position will not be immediately affected unless she is convicted.

The mayor has voiced her defiance in the face of scrutiny, claiming that she has faced disproportionate criticism because of her race and has consistently denied any wrongdoing. She remarked, “How I came in seems to be how I’m going out—accusation after accusation.”

As Cantrell navigates these critical legal challenges, what happens next for her leadership and the city remains to be seen.