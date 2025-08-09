New Orleans Red Dress Run Unites Thousands in August Heat

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Thousands of participants donned red dresses for the annual Red Dress Run on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in the French Quarter. The event, now in its 31st year, kicked off at 10 a.m. and drew approximately 3,000 athletes for a 1½-mile run through the bustling streets.

Despite the sweltering summer heat, the lively atmosphere was filled with laughter as runners of all shapes and sizes paraded in a variety of attire, from summer dresses to charleston costumes. “This is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of day,” said organizer Brooke O’Bryant. Participants enjoyed the camaraderie while taking in the unique sights and sounds that New Orleans has to offer.

The Red Dress Run, organized by the local chapter of the Hash House Harriers, is not only a fun gathering but also serves a charitable purpose. In 2024, the event raised $150,000 for local nonprofits. O’Bryant explained that holding the run in August allows the group to have a larger impact on the local economy, as fewer events are scheduled during the month.

This year, participants started the race at Armstrong Park, marking a return to the park after a brief stint at Crescent Park. The route remained undisclosed until the day of the race, a tradition that adds an element of surprise and spontaneity to the event.

Attendees enjoyed lively music from bands like Cowboy Mouth and the Crescent Kings and had access to food stations and open bars throughout the day. The registration fee was set at $89, which included ongoing refreshments, and the first 2,500 runners received a complimentary umbrella.

The Red Dress Run is known not just for its charity aspect but also for its festive spirit. Participants often form themed groups, with attire ranging from synchronized clothing to whimsical outfits, such as red nurse uniforms with booze-filled syringes.

The “run” concluded with a party at the park, inviting all, runners and spectators alike, to celebrate the day’s achievements. Generous participants often mingled and shared laughs long after the last runner crossed the finish line.