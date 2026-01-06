News
New OSHA Resource Helps Employers Meet Training Requirements for 2026
ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 — As the New Year approaches, safety professionals are warning employers about the importance of annual OSHA refresher training to maintain compliance. Curtis Chambers, a certified safety professional and OSHA expert, emphasizes that while initial training is often adequate, refresher courses are where compliance gaps arise.
According to OSHA regulations, many standards require annual refresher training for employees to reinforce safety practices and hazard awareness. This necessity spans various industries, including construction, manufacturing, and environmental services. Commonly mandated topics for refreshers include Hazard Communication, Respiratory Protection, and Bloodborne Pathogens.
<p“Employers often do a good job providing initial training, but refresher training is where OSHA compliance gaps frequently appear,” Chambers stated. “Annual refresher training ensures employees stay familiar with hazards and protective measures, while also providing critical documentation during OSHA inspections or post-incident assessments.”
In response to these needs, OSHA Training has developed a centralized online resource. This webpage outlines the required refresher training topics and provides easy access to relevant courses. This consolidated resource allows safety managers to identify applicable courses without delay, improving efficiency.
The platform’s online format enables organizations to schedule training with minimal disruption. Employees can complete courses flexibly, maintaining consistent training records for employers.
This new refresher training resource is accessible on the OSHA Training website. For more information on compliance training, employers are encouraged to visit the site to ensure they are meeting all safety requirements.
